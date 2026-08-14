From Family Heritage to International Podium: Raiza Dhillon's Shooting Journey

Raiza Dhillon, inspired by her family's hunting legacy in Haryana, embraced formal shooting at age 12. A decade later, the Chandigarh native prepares for her first Asian Games appearance in the women's skeet event. Dhillon credits shooting with boosting her confidence and resilience, backed by her family's and NRAI's support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 23:15 IST
From Family Heritage to International Podium: Raiza Dhillon's Shooting Journey
Raiza Dhillon. (Photo: NRAI). Image Credit: ANI

Raiza Dhillon's introduction to shooting stemmed not from a firing range but from her family's hunting tradition in Shamgarh, Haryana, where firearms have long been integral to daily life. At age 12, her father encouraged her to explore shooting as a sport, curious to see if her inherent instinct would translate to formal competition. It did, and now, a decade later, the 22-year-old from Chandigarh has been selected for India's squad for the upcoming Asian Games, marking her debut in the senior women's skeet event, as confirmed by a press release from the NRAI.

"Guns were always part of our household heritage," Dhillon shared. "My father introduced me to shooting for fun, hoping I might develop an interest, which ultimately sparked my passion." Initially, she began with a 10m air rifle, a choice ideal for young shooters. At 16, with support from her parents and coach, she transitioned to shooting with a shotgun, a decision planned for when she could manage the heavier equipment.

"We always intended to pursue shotgun, but the weapon's weight was impractical at a young age," Dhillon explained. Her father showed enthusiasm, while her mother, initially cautious, grew supportive as Dhillon's accomplishments and enthusiasm became evident. Beyond accolades, the sport transformed her personally; once an introvert, Dhillon now exudes confidence and views challenges with resilience.

TRENDING

1
Black Sea Tensions Threaten Global Food Security

Black Sea Tensions Threaten Global Food Security

Ukraine
2
French Finance Ministry's Data Breach Shock

French Finance Ministry's Data Breach Shock

France
3
Race Against Time: Colombia's Earthquake Rescue Efforts

Race Against Time: Colombia's Earthquake Rescue Efforts

Colombia
4
Kentucky Woman Charged in World War Two Memorial Vandalism

Kentucky Woman Charged in World War Two Memorial Vandalism

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Progressed, Not Prepared: The Classroom Reality Behind South Africa’s Inclusion Policy

The New Literacy Crisis: Knowing How to Use AI Is No Longer Enough

Jordan’s Public Services Are Going Digital, but Institutional Change Has Yet to Catch Up

Mpox Exposes the Cost of Waiting Until a Regional Disease Becomes a Global Emergency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026