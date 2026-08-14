From Family Heritage to International Podium: Raiza Dhillon's Shooting Journey

Raiza Dhillon's introduction to shooting stemmed not from a firing range but from her family's hunting tradition in Shamgarh, Haryana, where firearms have long been integral to daily life. At age 12, her father encouraged her to explore shooting as a sport, curious to see if her inherent instinct would translate to formal competition. It did, and now, a decade later, the 22-year-old from Chandigarh has been selected for India's squad for the upcoming Asian Games, marking her debut in the senior women's skeet event, as confirmed by a press release from the NRAI.

"Guns were always part of our household heritage," Dhillon shared. "My father introduced me to shooting for fun, hoping I might develop an interest, which ultimately sparked my passion." Initially, she began with a 10m air rifle, a choice ideal for young shooters. At 16, with support from her parents and coach, she transitioned to shooting with a shotgun, a decision planned for when she could manage the heavier equipment.

"We always intended to pursue shotgun, but the weapon's weight was impractical at a young age," Dhillon explained. Her father showed enthusiasm, while her mother, initially cautious, grew supportive as Dhillon's accomplishments and enthusiasm became evident. Beyond accolades, the sport transformed her personally; once an introvert, Dhillon now exudes confidence and views challenges with resilience.