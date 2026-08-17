Government Orders More Work on Waitematā Harbour Crossing

New Zealand's Government has ordered another detailed phase of work on Auckland's proposed Waitematā Harbour Crossing before choosing what will become one of the country's largest infrastructure investments, with a tunnel, a possible Meola Reef route and an innovative proposal to upgrade the existing Harbour Bridge all remaining part of the discussion.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Auckland Minister Simon Watts said an independently led Detailed Business Case will examine funding, financing and delivery options while considering how a new crossing would fit into Auckland's wider transport network. The work is expected to be completed in 2027, after which the Government plans to decide on a preferred option.

Harbour Bridge Faces Growing Pressure

The existing Auckland Harbour Bridge opened in 1959 and now carries around 170,000 vehicles each day on New Zealand's busiest State Highway corridor. The route supports almost $1 billion of annual economic activity, according to the Government, with that figure projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2051. Weight restrictions already affect freight and buses, while the absence of dedicated public transport lanes limits the potential of the Northern Busway, which carries about 40% of people crossing the bridge.

Major bridge renewals expected in coming decades could require extended lane closures. Without another crossing available during that work, the Government estimates disruption could carry an economic cost of about $4.8 billion.

NZTA completed an Investment Case in May 2026, and its board endorsed a tunnel as its preferred option on May 15. Cabinet has decided that more evidence is required before it backs any particular design.

Independent Leadership Planned for Detailed Business Case

The next phase will be led by a Senior Responsible Owner who reports directly to the Ministers of Finance, Transport and Auckland, as well as Cabinet. The Government intends to search internationally for someone with experience managing projects of comparable size and complexity. A steering group will support the role, bringing together senior representatives from Treasury, NZTA, National Infrastructure Funding and Financing Ltd, relevant government agencies, independent members and the chair of the Auckland Regional Transport Committee.

The business case will examine the crossing alongside wider plans such as NZTA's Auckland Motorway Plan, potential time-of-use charging and the proposed 30-year Auckland Integrated Transport Plan. Bishop said NZTA will remain central to the project's delivery, while Cabinet will have more direct oversight because the Crown ultimately carries much of the financial and delivery risk.

Meola Reef and Private-Sector Proposal Stay in Consideration

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has advocated for a corridor solution at Meola Reef, an option examined and rejected in previous studies. Cabinet has agreed to commission another independent study if Auckland Council wants to proceed, with the council invited to help shape the study and contribute 50% of its cost.

The Government has also received a market-led proposal from an international consortium offering an alternative construction method for upgrading the existing Harbour Bridge. Officials have recommended incorporating that proposal into the Detailed Business Case.

Consultation with Aucklanders and opposition parties is also planned before a final option is endorsed, reflecting the likelihood that a project of this scale will continue across several parliamentary terms.

Rather than committing immediately to NZTA's preferred tunnel, the Government says the 2027 business case will provide a clearer picture of construction conditions, affordability, financing and network impacts before New Zealand makes a final choice about Auckland's next harbour crossing.