India Pushes Industrial Corridors Towards Investment and Production

India's industrial corridor programme is entering a phase where factories, investment, jobs and functioning industrial ecosystems will matter as much as roads, utilities and developed land. Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the third meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority of the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) in New Delhi, reviewing the progress of projects under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) and setting priorities for its next stage.

The meeting brought together Union and State leaders, including Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, representatives of NITI Aayog, Chief Ministers, State ministers and senior officials. Sitharaman said the progress visible across industrial corridor projects points to growing investor demand, making it necessary to prepare the next pipeline of industrial land and supporting infrastructure before the available inventory starts running short.

Industrial corridors remain a major part of the Centre's manufacturing strategy because they bring industrial land, transport networks, logistics, utilities and investment facilitation into a connected development model. Sitharaman called for stronger coordination under the "Team India" approach and highlighted the importance of bringing Freight, Industrial Development, Railways and Expressways together through what the government describes as FIRE Corridors.

Focus Shifts From Project Approvals to Factories on the Ground

The Finance Minister asked States and implementing agencies to give greater attention to completing infrastructure, allotting land, securing investments and helping industrial units begin production instead of treating project approvals as the main measure of progress. Issues involving land, connectivity, utilities, statutory clearances and the authority available to project Special Purpose Vehicles need quicker resolution if industrial nodes are to become active manufacturing centres.

Planning under PM GatiShakti is expected to play a larger role in connecting industrial areas with surrounding transport and infrastructure networks. Sitharaman also stressed that industrial development cannot stop at factory plots and roads, with worker housing, healthcare, public transport, skilling facilities and other social infrastructure needing to be planned alongside manufacturing facilities.

The Centre's broader support for manufacturing was also highlighted during the meeting, covering higher public capital expenditure, assistance to States under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), improved credit support for manufacturing MSMEs and tax and customs measures designed to strengthen domestic production and supply chains.

Piyush Goyal called for faster execution and stronger investor outreach, arguing that industrial nodes need to offer businesses locations where operations can start without lengthy infrastructure delays. Plug-and-play facilities, flatted factories, housing and supporting economic infrastructure could help investors move from land allotment to commercial operations much faster.

20 Projects Across 13 States Build a Larger Industrial Network

NICDP currently includes 20 approved projects spread across 13 States and seven industrial corridors. Four industrial smart cities — Dholera, Shendra-Bidkin, Greater Noida and Vikram Udyogpuri — have reached the production stage, while 12 projects approved in August 2024 are moving forward with infrastructure construction, land allotment and investor engagement taking place simultaneously.

The programme has allotted 469 plots covering about 5,348 acres so far, carrying an estimated investment potential of around ₹2.21 lakh crore and employment potential of nearly 1.29 lakh people. A total of 134 units have already started production and another 95 are under construction, giving policymakers a clearer indication of how developed industrial land is translating into manufacturing activity.

Sonowal called for stronger integration between national waterways and industrial corridors, including an examination of whether waterways could serve as a backbone for future corridor development. He also highlighted the need to expand industrial infrastructure in the North-East by identifying locations that combine connectivity, suitable land, local resources and market opportunities.

NITI Aayog representatives stressed the need for States to give project SPVs adequate planning, development and municipal powers. Greater delegation could allow these entities to take decisions faster and reduce their dependence on several government agencies for routine development matters.

BHAVYA Draws 87 Applications for New Industrial Parks

The Apex Authority also reviewed the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA), under which 100 investment-ready, plug-and-play industrial parks are envisaged across India. Interest from States has been strong, with 87 applications received even though up to 20 projects are proposed to be approved in the first round.

BHAVYA projects are expected to be closely integrated with PM GatiShakti so that infrastructure within industrial parks and connectivity outside their boundaries are planned together. Proposals will be assessed on factors such as ready land availability, credible industrial demand, connectivity, assured utilities, realistic development phases and the possibility of attracting investors at an early stage.

The meeting also explored more targeted ways of attracting investment, including country-specific and sector-focused industrial enclaves and opportunities linked to India's Free Trade Agreements. Matching investors with locations suited to their requirements could make industrial land allocation more effective while giving States a clearer picture of the infrastructure industries need before committing capital.

The next test for India's industrial corridor programme will be how quickly developed sites become functioning centres of manufacturing and employment. With States showing significant interest in BHAVYA and existing corridors moving deeper into land allotment and production, the government is placing greater weight on investment conversion, operational factories and economic activity as the practical measures of success.