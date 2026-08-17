BJP's New Team: A Blend of Youth, Experience, and Diversity

In a significant move, the Bharatiya Janata Party, under the leadership of its new National President Nitin Nabin, has announced a refreshed lineup of national office-bearers. This announcement, praised by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, promises to propel the party to new heights.

Highlighting a blend of youth and experience, the reshuffle brings in new faces while retaining seasoned leaders. Of note is the inclusion of women in prominent roles, with six out of thirteen vice president posts being occupied by women leaders. Moreover, figures like Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal continue to hold key responsibilities.

The strategic appointments include former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje and former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat among vice presidents, and the reappointment of BL Santosh as National General Secretary (Organisation). Such changes signify BJP's intent to reinforce its commitment to national service and its ideological growth.