Tragedy Strikes Zamboanga: High School Shooting Incident

In Zamboanga City, Philippines, a tragic shooting took place at a high school, resulting in two casualties, both students. Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso reported the incident, revealing that one of the deceased was the gunman. The situation has left the school community and city in shock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 07:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 07:35 IST
Tragedy Strikes Zamboanga: High School Shooting Incident
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A tragic incident unfolded in the southern Philippine city of Zamboanga as a shooting occurred at a high school on Tuesday.

According to Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso, the incident left two students dead, including the assailant.

The unexpected event has thrown the local community into mourning and raised serious concerns about safety in schools.

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