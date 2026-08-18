Tragedy Strikes Zamboanga: High School Shooting Incident
In Zamboanga City, Philippines, a tragic shooting took place at a high school, resulting in two casualties, both students. Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso reported the incident, revealing that one of the deceased was the gunman. The situation has left the school community and city in shock.
A tragic incident unfolded in the southern Philippine city of Zamboanga as a shooting occurred at a high school on Tuesday.
According to Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso, the incident left two students dead, including the assailant.
The unexpected event has thrown the local community into mourning and raised serious concerns about safety in schools.