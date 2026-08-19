Controversy Erupts as ACB Arrests Former Delhi Minister Jain

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday presented AAP leader and ex-Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain at Rouse Avenue Court. Jain and others were arrested following an ACB FIR dated May 11, 2024, under multiple sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and related IPC provisions.

In response to the arrest, AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of exerting pressure on the agency to detain Jain. In a post on X, Kejriwal questioned Shah's involvement, alleging that there was no original plan for Jain's arrest until a directive came from Shah.

In a separate development, BJP MP and former AAP leader Swati Maliwal accused Kejriwal of running a 'shop of corruption' during his tenure in Delhi, deliberately avoiding ministerial responsibilities to deflect blame during numerous alleged scams.