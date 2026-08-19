India Poised for Victory with Sri Lanka in Trouble at Galle Test

The Indian cricket team is just four wickets shy of clinching the Galle Test against Sri Lanka, following a tense morning session. At the close of session one on the final day, Sri Lanka tallied 175/6 with Keshara Nuwantha and Sonal Dinusha, who is unbeaten on 65, each defying the odds.

Starting the day on shaky ground at 84/4, the formidable pair of Dinusha and captain Dhananjaya de Silva put forth a resilient fight. De Silva, though starting optimistically with a boundary off Ravindra Jadeja's second delivery, fell on 59 after forging a promising partnership with Dinusha.

Despite beginning at a significant deficit, Sri Lanka's effort mirrored the previous day's survival against India's spin barrage led by Manav Suthar. As the final day advances, India's victory seems imminent unless an extraordinary resistance from Sri Lanka changes their fate.