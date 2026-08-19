Ukrainian Shuttlers Showcase Resilience on World Stage

Ukrainian badminton players Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr use the World Championships in New Delhi to symbolize their country's resilience amidst conflict. Despite training challenges due to the war, they compete internationally, expressing pride in representing Ukraine. The recent IOC decision about Russia also drew strong reactions from the duo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 12:41 IST
Ukrainian Shuttlers Showcase Resilience on World Stage

In the ongoing World Championships in New Delhi, Ukrainian badminton players Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr are using their platform to highlight their country's resilience amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Buhrova, who was born in Kharkiv, shared the challenges since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. "It's still really, really bad," she told reporters, explaining how the war has disrupted their lives and forced the national squad to base itself in Italy due to unfeasible training conditions in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Kantemyr, who relocated to Italy as a teenager, emphasized the significance of representing Ukraine on an international stage. Both athletes criticized the International Olympic Committee's decision to lift its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, which they view as a misstep. The World Championships continue through August 23 in New Delhi.

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