Antelope Reef: China's Strategic Stronghold in the South China Sea

China has completed the initial phase of construction on Antelope Reef in the Paracels, creating a man-made island as part of its largest military base in the South China Sea. Analysts suggest this development strengthens China's military hold in the area and heightens tensions with the US and allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 12:36 IST
Antelope Reef: China's Strategic Stronghold in the South China Sea

China has successfully finished the first phase of construction at Antelope Reef in the Paracels archipelago, South China Sea, further solidifying its military presence in the region. The man-made island is set to be a crucial component of what could become China's largest military base in this contentious maritime zone.

Recent satellite images depict the island's outline and infrastructure developments, including a helicopter pad and a potential runway. The advancement underscores the increasing military tension in the South China Sea between China and the United States and allies, amid concerns over strategic dominance and Taiwan's future.

Despite claims by China of civilian intentions for the facility, military experts and regional analysts believe the construction primarily serves to bolster China's strategic military capabilities, complicating maritime operations for the US and Vietnam. This development may also support China's ballistic missile submarine bastions, enhancing defense mechanisms in the geopolitically sensitive waterway.

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