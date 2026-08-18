Trial of the Century: Meta Faces Landmark Lawsuit Over Social Media's Impact on Youth

A coalition of 29 states has taken Meta Platforms to trial in California, alleging that Facebook and Instagram are designed to harm young users' mental health and collect children's personal data. The trial could lead to significant penalties and imposed changes on Meta's platforms. Zuckerberg and Mosseri are expected to testify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 21:26 IST
Trial of the Century: Meta Faces Landmark Lawsuit Over Social Media's Impact on Youth
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A coalition of 29 states is taking legal action against Meta Platforms, claiming its social media platforms, Facebook, and Instagram, harm young users' mental health. The trial, which started in California federal court, is a significant legal test of social media's impact on children and teenagers.

Leading lawyers from states including California, Colorado, Kentucky, and New Jersey are presenting their case, arguing that Meta's apps are designed to be addictive, resulting in anxiety, depression, and misleading users about safety. The court will determine Meta's liability, potentially imposing civil penalties and changes to its platforms.

Meta co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, along with Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, are slated to testify. As the legal battle unfolds, it's set to define the accountability of social media companies in safeguarding youth globally.

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