Malaysia's PM Orders Probe Into Khazanah Subsidiary

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim initiated an investigation into Xeraya Capital, a subsidiary of Khazanah Nasional, due to governance issues related to past transactions. This decision followed a Khazanah Board meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 17:14 IST
Malaysia's PM Orders Probe Into Khazanah Subsidiary

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for a thorough investigation into Xeraya Capital, a subsidiary of the nation's sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional. This comes after the board of Khazanah unearthed governance irregularities concerning previous transactions.

During a recent livestreamed Khazanah Board meeting on Facebook, Anwar emphasized the need for scrutiny over the dealings of Xeraya Capital, which is responsible for managing the fund's life sciences investments.

The investigation aims to shed light on potential missteps and ensure financial integrity within Malaysia's important sovereign entity.

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