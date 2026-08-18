Ethiopian Lives at Risk as TPS Ends

A recent ruling has allowed the U.S. to end the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 5,000 Ethiopians. This decision follows a Supreme Court backing, enabling the termination of protections linked to humanitarian crises. Advocacy groups warn that Ethiopian lives are endangered, citing ongoing conflicts and humanitarian needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 23:20 IST
Ethiopian Lives at Risk as TPS Ends

In a pivotal judicial decision, a federal judge has permitted the Trump administration to terminate the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 5,000 Ethiopians residing in the United States. This move follows a prior Supreme Court ruling that endorsed a similar termination for immigrants from other countries.

The advocacy group African Communities Together expressed dismay, emphasizing that the crisis in Ethiopia continues unabated. They cautioned that the cessation of TPS could endanger thousands of Ethiopian lives presently in the U.S., who benefitted from work authorization and protection from deportation under the program.

The initial decision to grant Ethiopians TPS was made by the Biden administration in response to ongoing armed conflict and humanitarian issues in Ethiopia. Despite these continuing challenges, the Department of Homeland Security argued that conditions have improved, a stance criticized as pretextual by the initial judge. The recent court ruling suggests that racial motives might underpin these policy choices.

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