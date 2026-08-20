Shane Watson's Indian Connection: Cricket, Cuisine, and a Second Home

Former Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson, has opened up about his profound affinity for India, calling it his 'second home'. Speaking at the Indian Independence Day celebrations hosted by the Indian Consulate in Sydney, Watson said, "It's always a special time for me to be in an event or around an event like this, to be celebrating the 80th Independence Day, of India." He emphasized the loving support he received from Indian cricket fans, which he says has been pivotal in his career.

During his international cricket career from 2002 to 2016, Watson frequently traveled to India, playing for various IPL teams including Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Chennai Super Kings. Currently an Assistant Coach at Kolkata Knight Riders, he said, "It really does feel like a second home. I was fortunate enough to have played cricket for Australia for quite a long time, but I always felt a lot more welcome in India." He attributes the IPL's inception in 2008 as a key element in cementing this connection.

Discussing India's culinary landscape, Watson expressed his fondness for its vegetarian cuisine, considering it far superior to what he usually finds in Australia. "The beauty of going to India is because it's predominantly a vegetarian country... When I'm there I'll be eating vegetarian food because of how good it tastes," he noted. Watson also commended the progress India has made since his first visit as a teenager, declaring himself privileged to witness its rapid development over the past two decades.