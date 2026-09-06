Tensions Surge in the Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy announced on Saturday that it had targeted three oil tankers operating through unauthorized routes in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The move also involved actions against three U.S. vessels in other areas, according to their statement.

The U.S. Central Command, responding to the situation, confirmed striking three Iranian oil tankers on the same day. One of these incidents reportedly took place off the coast of Kharg Island, which is near Iran's vital oil export hub.

As of yet, there is no immediate confirmation from U.S. officials regarding Iranian claims, highlighting the escalating tensions in this critical maritime region.