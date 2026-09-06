Thrilling Upsets and Advances Highlight Day Seven at the U.S. Open

The seventh day of the U.S. Open unfolded with nail-biting matches and surprising turns of events. Six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek displayed exceptional skill, overcoming Czech 25th seed Marie Bouzkova with a score of 7-6(3) 7-6(3). Swiatek will now face China's Zheng Qinwen, who secured her advancement after a hard-fought victory against Madison Keys.

Meanwhile, Belgian player, Alexander Blockx, shocked spectators as he defeated Italian fifth seed Flavio Cobolli 6-7(4) 6-3 6-0 6-3. Blockx's stunning performance landed him a spot in the fourth round against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina. South American hopes are bolstered by Cerundolo's comeback win after two sets down against Taylor Fritz.

In women's singles, Mirra Andreeva secured her place in the fourth round for the first time, besting Czech Nikola Bartunkova. However, it was not a day entirely in favor of the Americans, with Amanda Anisimova crashing out after facing Austrian Anastasia Potapova. These developments set the stage for more intense matches in the upcoming rounds.