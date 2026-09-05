Tragedy on Highway: Fuel Tanker Explosion Claims Ten Lives in Iran
A devastating accident in western Iran has resulted in the death of ten people. The tragedy occurred when a fuel tanker exploded on a highway, as reported by state media.
A tragic incident unfolded in western Iran when a fuel tanker exploded on a highway, resulting in the deaths of ten people. According to state media, the explosion was caused by a traffic accident.
The accident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety and the transportation of hazardous materials in the region.
Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution and adhere to safety regulations in order to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
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