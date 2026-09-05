Explosive Tragedy: Fuel Tanker Catastrophe in Iran
A tragic accident occurred in western Iran, resulting in the explosion of a fuel tanker on a highway, killing ten individuals. The incident was reported by state media and has prompted an investigation into the causes and preventive measures to avert similar future tragedies.
In a tragic event, a fuel tanker exploded on a highway in western Iran, leading to the death of ten individuals, according to state media reports on Saturday.
The catastrophic accident occurred following a traffic incident, sparking concerns over highway safety and the transport of hazardous materials.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion and to implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.