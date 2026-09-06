Tense Diplomacy: Putin Meets US Envoys Amid Ukrainian Conflict

In a high-stakes diplomatic engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin. The discussions, focused on the protracted conflict in Ukraine, lasted three hours. Putin acknowledged the complexities but praised President Trump's commitment to peace.

The Russian leader's opening remarks highlighted a de-escalation in attacks, expressing a willingness to ensure the U.S. negotiators' safety. The visit is a critical moment as the U.S. prepares a new proposal, yet details remain sparse.

Despite the dialogue, a vast divide persists between Russia and Ukraine over peace terms, with territorial disputes remaining a significant obstacle. As diplomatic efforts continue, military actions on both sides show little sign of abating.