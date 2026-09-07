Lifetime Sentence for Former Securities Regulator

Wang Jianjun, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, was sentenced to life imprisonment for corruption. Convicted for illegal activities from 2005 to 2019, he accepted over 93 million yuan. Wang admitted guilt and expressed remorse, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:53 IST
Lifetime Sentence for Former Securities Regulator

A Chinese court has handed down a life sentence to Wang Jianjun, the former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, on corruption charges, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

The court found Wang guilty of seeking benefits for various entities in areas including company listings, corporate financing, and business contracting over a 14-year span from 2005 to 2019.

Wang admitted to illegally accepting money and property totaling more than 93 million yuan ($13.86 million). He expressed remorse for his actions, according to the court's initial judgment.

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