Cluster Munitions: A Lethal Legacy in Modern Warfare

A dramatic report reveals that cluster munitions claimed the lives or severely injured at least 1,063 individuals in 2025, marking the third-highest toll in history. Disturbingly, Ukraine bore the brunt of these casualties, with 87% being civilians, including many children, according to the Cluster Munition Coalition.

The coalition's director, Tamar Gabelnick, emphasized that while strides have been made in aiding affected communities, the ongoing use and production of these lethal weapons pose a dire threat. Alarmingly, neither Russia nor Ukraine has endorsed the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which 112 states have joined, banning the use of such weapons.

Despite calls for broader adherence to the convention, the report finds new production activities in countries like China and Israel. The Red Cross urges global powers to commit to the treaty, warning of reduced physical rehabilitation support due to funding constraints.