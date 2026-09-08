Tunisian Journalists Rally for Press Freedom Amid Arrests

Tunisian journalists protested for the release of Mohamed Yousfi, a prominent journalist detained on charges perceived as a crackdown on free press by President Kais Saied. Critics claim Saied's growing power has stifled free expression. Protests highlight fears as several journalists face legal actions this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 19:16 IST
Tunisian Journalists Rally for Press Freedom Amid Arrests
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Tunisian journalists took to the streets on Tuesday demanding the release of Mohamed Yousfi, a noted journalist. His recent arrest highlights growing concerns over President Kais Saied's approach to independent journalism amid allegations of power abuse.

Yousfi, known for his candid critiques of Saied, faces accusations of illicit enrichment and money laundering, charges many believe were concocted to silence him. His detention sparked widespread disapproval from rights organizations, highlighting a trajectory towards increased repression of free expression.

The protests underscored broader apprehensions in Tunisia where journalists are increasingly targeted. While President Saied denies pursuing a dictatorial path, his strategies since his 2021 power consolidation suggest otherwise, putting Tunisia's democratic foundations under scrutiny.

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