Volcanic Chaos: Anak Krakatau's Ash Trouble and Indonesia's Resilient Response

Indonesia has reopened airports after volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau caused severe travel disruptions. Eight individuals, including five journalists covering the eruption, are missing. The ash initially led to the closure of eight airports, affecting over 340,000 travelers. Meanwhile, airlines face increased costs due to the delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 19:19 IST
Volcanic Chaos: Anak Krakatau's Ash Trouble and Indonesia's Resilient Response

Indonesia is back on the move as the airports shuttered by Mount Anak Krakatau's volcanic ash, including the capital's main hub, have reopened. However, a somber cloud looms with eight missing, five of whom were journalists documenting the volatile events.

Further eruptions threaten continued aviation disruptions. The ash initially blanketed Jakarta and surrounding areas, forcing the closure of eight airports and disrupting the plans of over 340,000 travelers over the weekend.

Air traffic resumed at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, thanks to favorable wind shifts, but operational hurdles remain as aircraft inspections proceed. Meanwhile, airlines face staggering costs, potentially up to 19 billion rupiah daily, as delays ripple through the industry.

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