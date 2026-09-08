Volcanic Chaos: Anak Krakatau's Ash Trouble and Indonesia's Resilient Response

Indonesia is back on the move as the airports shuttered by Mount Anak Krakatau's volcanic ash, including the capital's main hub, have reopened. However, a somber cloud looms with eight missing, five of whom were journalists documenting the volatile events.

Further eruptions threaten continued aviation disruptions. The ash initially blanketed Jakarta and surrounding areas, forcing the closure of eight airports and disrupting the plans of over 340,000 travelers over the weekend.

Air traffic resumed at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, thanks to favorable wind shifts, but operational hurdles remain as aircraft inspections proceed. Meanwhile, airlines face staggering costs, potentially up to 19 billion rupiah daily, as delays ripple through the industry.