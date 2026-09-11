British Lawmakers Uphold Ban on Assisted Dying

British lawmakers have decisively voted against a proposal that sought to legalize assisted dying for terminally ill people, marking a significant setback for campaigners on Friday. The defeat perpetuates the long-standing debate regarding the rights of terminally ill individuals to end their lives with medical assistance under altered legislation.

The House of Commons rejected the bill with 286 votes against and 270 in favor, leaving the existing ban intact. This legislation aimed to empower mentally competent, terminally ill adults in England and Wales, who have six months or less to live, with the option of medically assisted death, approved by a panel of professionals.

Supporters of the bill hoped to leverage the Parliament Acts to overcome upper chamber resistance, following the previous session's progress. Prime Minister Andy Burnham advocated for improvements in palliative care before legislative changes. Despite public support, questions about safeguarding vulnerable people persist, echoing concerns from a similar 2015 debate.