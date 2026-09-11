Trump's Midterm Convention: The Viewer Breakdown

In a pivotal moment for the Republican Party, Donald Trump delivered a two-hour speech during the midterm convention's opening night, drawing 2.5 million viewers according to Nielsen data. Fox News was the sole major network to broadcast the speech in its entirety.

Trump's address marked an attempt to galvanize his base by urging voters to consider the November midterms as a direct reflection of his performance, despite the lack of comparative ratings with the NFL's season opener, which historically garners substantial viewership.

While Trump claimed the event outshone the NFL opener, specifics on viewership metrics remain unclear, with the game typically attracting millions more viewers each year. This strategic move is geared toward rekindling momentum reminiscent of Trump's past electoral victories.