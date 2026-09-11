Pakistan's Opening Partnerships Struggle: A Historic Low Against England

Pakistan's opening batsmen have experienced their worst collective performance in 35 years, amassing a mere 20 runs across the series against England. Saim Ayub and Azan Awais failed to construct notable partnerships at Edgbaston, marking Pakistan's third unsuccessful opener pairing in this challenging series. Previously, Azan Awais and Imam-ul-Haq took the crease in the first Test, followed by Shan Masood and Azan in the second. Unfortunately, none have managed to make an impact.

In their initial effort, Azan and Imam left the scoreboard barren across two innings, while the Lord's Test saw Azan and Shan combine for only five and seven runs. At Edgbaston, Azan and Saim totaled eight and zero, respectively, bringing the series total to an uninspiring 20 runs—matching their lowest since a 1990/91 home series against the West Indies.

As an opener, Azan Awais has accrued 129 runs from six innings at an average of 21.50, including just one half-century. His partners Imam (42 and 0), Shan (1 and 26), and Saim (0 and 0) have struggled to support him effectively. In their latest match, England elected to field first, promptly dismissing Pakistan for a scant 133, with Saud Shakeel (43) and Mohammad Abbas (21) the only notable contributors. England's bowlers Josh Tongue (4/42), Ollie Robinson (3/15), and Jofra Archer (3/25) proved too formidable for Pakistan.

England capitalized robustly, posting a first innings total of 453, spurred by significant contributions from Emilio Gay (60), Harry Brook (75), Dan Lawrence (65), and Jamie Smith (69). Debutant Razaullah's valiant effort yielded a four-wicket haul for 148 runs. Pakistans response in the second innings was more promising, with Azan Awais scoring a vigorous 59 from 84 balls, joined by an unbeaten Shan Masood (83*) and Babar Azam (26*), as they reached 184/3 at lunch, trailing by 136 runs.