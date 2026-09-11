Tensions in the Red Sea: Saudi Crown Prince Seeks Trump's Help

In a bid to counter the escalating threat posed by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reached out to President Donald Trump for assistance. According to sources, conversations were held to seek U.S. involvement as Houthis intensified their strategic hold on the critical Red Sea region.

Though President Trump refrained from offering direct military involvement, Washington pledged to support Riyadh with intelligence and targeting information. The White House and Saudi Embassy remained tight-lipped about the discussions, despite a strategic visit to Saudi Arabia by Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command.

The control of the Red Sea's Bab el-Mandeb Strait by Houthis represents a significant shift in power dynamics, potentially benefitting Iran by impacting global oil supply routes. With its economy heavily reliant on oil exports, Saudi Arabia finds itself in a precarious position as tensions with Iran show no sign of easing.