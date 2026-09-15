Accenture's $25M Settlement: A DEI Controversy Amid Trump's Policies

IT consulting giant Accenture is set to pay $25 million to resolve allegations by the U.S. government over its diversity practices, a move spotlighted under President Donald Trump's administration.

The settlement, announced on Monday, was sealed by both the U.S. Department of Justice and Accenture. The Trump administration has been active in challenging public and private entities on DEI practices, which civil rights advocates argue are crucial for redressing longstanding inequities among marginalized groups including women and ethnic minorities.

While the White House has labeled DEI initiatives as counter-meritocratic, leading some companies to alter such practices, the legal landscape remains contentious. Accenture's response emphasized compliance with existing laws, expressing relief to avoid the drawn-out costs of litigation.