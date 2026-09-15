Tax Hurdles: Australia's Path to Becoming a Financial Powerhouse

ANZ Group CEO Nuno Matos argues that Australia has potential to evolve into a regional financial hub due to its developing capital markets and significant domestic savings. However, the current tax regime is seen as a hindrance to attracting foreign investments, akin to barriers faced in other Asia-Pacific financial centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 06:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 06:38 IST
Tax Hurdles: Australia's Path to Becoming a Financial Powerhouse
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On Tuesday, ANZ Group Chief Executive Nuno Matos underscored Australia's potential to emerge as a leading regional financial hub. He emphasized the country's developing capital markets and robust domestic savings pool as crucial factors.

However, Matos pointed out that an unfavorable tax regime is obstructing this potential, unlike other Asia-Pacific financial centers. "To be a hub, favorable taxation is necessary. Australia lacks this," remarked the former HSBC executive during a Sydney conference.

Matos cautioned that without competitive capital taxation, Australia's ambitions could remain unrealized. Recent legislation changes add to the challenge, reducing tax incentives for foreign investors in the Australian market.

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