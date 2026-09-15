Tax Hurdles: Australia's Path to Becoming a Financial Powerhouse

On Tuesday, ANZ Group Chief Executive Nuno Matos underscored Australia's potential to emerge as a leading regional financial hub. He emphasized the country's developing capital markets and robust domestic savings pool as crucial factors.

However, Matos pointed out that an unfavorable tax regime is obstructing this potential, unlike other Asia-Pacific financial centers. "To be a hub, favorable taxation is necessary. Australia lacks this," remarked the former HSBC executive during a Sydney conference.

Matos cautioned that without competitive capital taxation, Australia's ambitions could remain unrealized. Recent legislation changes add to the challenge, reducing tax incentives for foreign investors in the Australian market.