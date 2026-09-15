Tensions Flare as Russian Frigate Fires Near Danish Helicopter
A Russian frigate fired flares near a Danish military helicopter in international waters, narrowly missing it. Denmark has summoned Russia's ambassador to address the incident. The Danish helicopter was on a routine mission to photograph the frigate. The Danish defense has termed the act as a warning signal.
A Russian frigate fired two flares towards a Danish military helicopter in international waters off Denmark's coast, narrowly missing the aircraft, according to the Danish military.
The helicopter was on a routine mission to photograph the Russian frigate, as the Nordic NATO member's defense command stated.
Denmark plans to summon the Russian ambassador for discussions regarding the incident, which the Danish defense minister described as an unusual provocation.