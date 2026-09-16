U.S. Court Dismisses 4chan and Kiwi Farms' Lawsuit Against Ofcom Over Online Safety Act

A Washington D.C. court dismissed a lawsuit by U.S. internet forums 4chan and Kiwi Farms against Britain's media regulator, Ofcom, due lack of jurisdiction. The dispute involves the UK's Online Safety Act, aiming to protect users from illegal content, which critics argue restricts free speech. The judgment invites further litigation in British courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 16:42 IST
U.S. Court Dismisses 4chan and Kiwi Farms' Lawsuit Against Ofcom Over Online Safety Act
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A Washington D.C. court has thrown out a lawsuit filed by U.S. internet forums 4chan and Kiwi Farms against the UK's media regulator, Ofcom. The dismissal was due to jurisdictional issues, according to the court.

The lawsuit centered on Ofcom's enforcement of the UK's Online Safety Act. This law aims to protect children and vulnerable users from harmful online content but has sparked criticism for potentially stifling free speech. Ofcom has been supported by the British government in its enforcement actions.

4chan and Kiwi Farms alleged that Ofcom's demands and penalties, including substantial fines, interfered with their constitutional rights. The U.S. court suggested that further legal action could take place in British courts if necessary.

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