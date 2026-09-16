Global Backlash Mounts Against FIFA's Controversial Proposal

FIFA faces criticism after scrapping a plan to sell stakes in tournaments. Jesper Moller voiced concerns over transparency, leading to a review. Infantino's proposal faced opposition from UEFA and more, sparking talks of a no-confidence vote. Yet he retains enough support to seek re-election in 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 16:54 IST
Global Backlash Mounts Against FIFA's Controversial Proposal
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FIFA announced on Thursday that its Council will review the withdrawal of the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal. This follows criticism from Danish football chief Jesper Moller, who accused the global soccer body of not addressing critical questions about the abandoned initiative.

In a statement to Reuters, FIFA explained that its Standing Committees aim to assist the Council in alignment with the organization's Statutes and Governance Regulations. The proposed plan, initiated by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, sought to sell commercial stakes in tournaments. It provoked a strong backlash, with confederations like UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF calling for leadership changes within FIFA.

Despite dissent from several national associations and a European push for a change in leadership, sources indicate that Infantino still holds ample support for re-election. The upcoming election, slated for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco, will test Infantino's bid for a fourth term.

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