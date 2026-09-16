Global Backlash Mounts Against FIFA's Controversial Proposal

FIFA announced on Thursday that its Council will review the withdrawal of the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal. This follows criticism from Danish football chief Jesper Moller, who accused the global soccer body of not addressing critical questions about the abandoned initiative.

In a statement to Reuters, FIFA explained that its Standing Committees aim to assist the Council in alignment with the organization's Statutes and Governance Regulations. The proposed plan, initiated by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, sought to sell commercial stakes in tournaments. It provoked a strong backlash, with confederations like UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF calling for leadership changes within FIFA.

Despite dissent from several national associations and a European push for a change in leadership, sources indicate that Infantino still holds ample support for re-election. The upcoming election, slated for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco, will test Infantino's bid for a fourth term.