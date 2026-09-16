Intercepted in the Skies: NATO Downs Russian Drone Over Lithuania

In a significant aerial defence move, a NATO fighter jet intercepted and shot down a Russian Gerbera drone over Lithuania on Tuesday. The incident has been confirmed by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, who explained that the drone, commonly deployed by Russia as a decoy or explosive-carrying aircraft, was targeted for Ukraine but likely veered off course due to electronic warfare interventions.

This event represents the first instance of a suspected Russian drone being neutralized by NATO’s Baltic Air Defence mission, operational since the Baltic states' NATO inclusion in 2004. The Lithuanian military is conducting an in-depth analysis of the drone's electronics to ascertain its precise targeting capabilities.

This escalation points to the ongoing tensions on NATO's eastern flank, with continued drone incursions stoking fears of the Russia-Ukraine conflict potentially crossing NATO borders. Meanwhile, the Russian government has remained silent on the matter, with NATO forces remaining vigilant to prevent potential provocations or incidents in the region.