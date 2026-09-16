Markets Await Fed's Verdict Amid Oil Price Dip and Middle East Tensions

U.S. stock index futures looked to bounce back on Wednesday following a significant slip over the last two days, as reduced oil prices provided a slight reprieve amidst widespread anticipation of the Federal Reserve's crucial interest rate decision slated for 2 p.m. today.

Key attention is directed towards Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's commentary anticipated post-decision, with insights expected on inflation trajectories and potential interest rate paths. Though traders perceive a near-certain hike, uncertainty looms large, fueled by Fed credibility concerns if rates remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, fluctuating oil prices and geopolitical strains in the Middle East further complicate market dynamics. Additionally, shifts in energy and tech stocks reflect broader market consternations without clear resolutions in sight, particularly given the unpredictable discourse surrounding AI advancements.