From Tariffs to Trade: How Deeper AfCFTA Integration Could Reshape Africa’s Economic Future

Africa's push to create a single continental market could deliver much larger economic benefits if governments look beyond tariff cuts and address the regulatory barriers that make cross-border business difficult. A World Bank Policy Research Working Paper, Beneath the Surface: Deep Trade Agreements and the Potential of a Deeper AfCFTA, finds that stronger and more enforceable trade rules could help the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) generate greater trade and economic growth.

The researchers examined 400 preferential trade agreements concluded between 1958 and 2021 across 18 policy areas. They classified agreements as Shallow, Medium or Deep according to the scope and strength of their commitments. Their findings show that Deep agreements are associated with an approximately 55% increase in overall trade, compared with around 34% for Medium agreements and 16% for Shallow agreements. The message for Africa is straightforward: removing tariffs matters, but reducing regulatory and institutional barriers could matter just as much.

Deeper Rules Could Turn Market Access Into Real Trade

AfCFTA covers 54 of the African Union's 55 member states and seeks to connect more than 1.4 billion people in economies with a combined GDP of around $3.4 trillion. This gives African businesses the possibility of reaching a market far larger than their individual domestic economies.

However, lower tariffs do not automatically create trade. Companies still face customs delays, different national regulations, complicated rules of origin, weak dispute-resolution mechanisms and uneven enforcement. These barriers can be particularly difficult for small and medium-sized enterprises that lack the financial and administrative capacity of multinational companies.

The study finds that Deep trade agreements are associated with particularly large effects in agriculture, with an estimated 150% increase in agricultural trade. This suggests that better regulatory cooperation could be especially important for African farmers, food processors and agribusinesses trying to enter regional markets.

AfCFTA's Economic Gains Depend on Implementation

AfCFTA already provides a framework for gradually reducing tariffs. Least Developed Countries have up to 10 years to reduce tariffs on 90% of tariff lines, while non-LDC members have shorter implementation periods. Sensitive products covering about 7% of tariff lines receive longer transition periods.

The bigger policy challenge is ensuring that businesses can actually use these preferences. Governments need efficient customs systems, transparent regulations, harmonised standards and predictable enforcement. Investment in roads, ports, border facilities and digital customs systems must therefore accompany regulatory reforms.

The study's economic modelling shows what could be at stake. Under a Medium-level AfCFTA, exports increase for most African economies, although gains differ between countries. West and Central African economies generally experience greater improvements because many currently have lower levels of regional integration.

When AfCFTA is modelled as a Deep agreement, average GDP across the African economies studied rises by around 0.7%. The result is a modelling estimate rather than a guaranteed outcome, but it shows the potential economic value of deeper integration.

Governments and Development Partners Face a Bigger Reform Agenda

The research identifies several areas associated with deeper trade agreements, including stronger disciplines covering antidumping and countervailing measures, legal enforceability, competition policy, rules of origin, state-owned enterprises and visa-related provisions.

For AfCFTA, the researchers identify 36 counterfactual policy configurations that could move the agreement toward the Deep category. Antidumping provisions feature prominently, while countervailing-duty disciplines and stronger legal enforceability also appear repeatedly.

For African governments, this means trade ministries cannot implement AfCFTA alone. Customs authorities, competition regulators, finance ministries, transport agencies and other institutions will need to coordinate reforms.

International development partners can play an important supporting role. Financing could target trade corridors, border infrastructure, digital customs platforms and logistics systems, while technical assistance can strengthen competition regulation, trade facilitation and institutional capacity. Support for SMEs will also be important so that smaller companies can understand and use new continental trading rules.

Businesses Gain New Markets but Also Face New Competition

For the private sector, deeper integration could create opportunities across manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, financial services and regional supply chains. Companies could source inputs from neighbouring countries, expand production for a continental customer base and reduce dependence on distant international markets.

But integration also brings risks. Domestic businesses that have traditionally operated in protected markets could face stronger competition from companies elsewhere in Africa. Firms will need to improve productivity, quality standards and supply-chain efficiency to compete successfully.

Policymakers should therefore combine market opening with measures that help businesses adjust, including better access to finance, trade information, digital services and skills development. Governments should also avoid creating new regulatory barriers while removing tariffs.

The report's broader message is that AfCFTA's success will ultimately depend on implementation. Tariff reductions can open doors, but businesses need predictable rules, functioning institutions, efficient borders and reliable infrastructure before they can walk through them. For governments, development partners and investors, the next stage should focus on converting continental commitments into practical reforms that lower trading costs, strengthen regional value chains and turn Africa's enormous integrated market into measurable economic opportunities.