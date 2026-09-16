New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Zealand's parliament has approved a critical piece of legislation that paves the way for a landmark trade agreement with India. This move aims to eliminate or significantly reduce tariffs on approximately 95% of New Zealand's exports to the South Asian nation. It reflects a strategic shift in economic policy and international cooperation.

The legislation was passed by a vote of 93–29, gaining considerable support from the opposition Labour Party. Such bipartisan backing underscores the agreement's importance to New Zealand's trade agenda.

As the diplomatic and economic ties between New Zealand and India deepen, the focus will be on maximizing the benefits of this agreement, not just for businesses but for economies at large. The trade pact is poised to bolster economic growth and foster stronger bilateral relationships.