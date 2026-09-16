Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan plans to produce a new hybrid SUV at its Sunderland plant, investing £170 million despite restructuring to cut costs. This venture will coexist with other models like Qashqai and Juke. The UK's largest car plant, Sunderland might host Chinese automaker Chery due to possible rental of production lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 05:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 05:40 IST
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry
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Nissan has announced plans to invest £170 million in producing a new hybrid small SUV at its Sunderland plant in the UK, aimed at strengthening its presence in Europe.

The new model, called Kicks e-POWER, will be manufactured alongside existing models like Qashqai, Juke, and electric Leaf. However, Nissan has not given a specific timeline for the production.

The decision comes amid the company's restructuring efforts, which involve reducing costs, closing plants, and halting some future models. While the future of the Sunderland plant has been uncertain, the UK government has been negotiating financial support for Nissan, ensuring long-term investment in the facility.

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