A Delhi court on Friday extended by four days the custodial interrogation of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case related to a bank loan fraud.

Special judge Sanjay Garg passed the order on the ED's plea.

ED had arrested Puri on August 20 in the money laundering case arising out of the bank loan fraud case.

