Floods: SC notice to Centre, Maharashtra, Karnataka

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking complete rehabilitation of flood-affected families of Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts of Maharashtra. The apex court issued notices to the Centre and its departments concerned as well as to the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments and other authorities on the plea seeking direction for taking steps for storage and discharge of water from the Krishna river and its tributaries during the rainy season from June to September.

The direction has been sought for following the guidelines as per the statutory national disaster management plan, 2016, and Maharashtra State Disaster Management Plan, 2016. A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana was hearing the plea filed by advocate Sachin Patil who sought a direction for release of funds for implementing disaster management plans.

The petition sought the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority to prepare a fresh plan with the help of experts in the field for future incidents of flood in Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts of the state. It also seeks direction to the authorities to keep ready all necessary equipment such as boats, life-saving jackets, enough number of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, and the Army and Navy during June to September every year.

The plea said the districts of Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara were severely affected by flood this month, which claimed more than 45 lives and affected almost 6 lakh population. "During the flood, almost the whole of Sangli and Kolhapur cities were under water from August 3 to 13. Hundreds of villages, small towns and cities in those districts were under water. Some villages were completely wiped out during the flood," the plea submitted.

It sought framing of a mandatory policy to start Tembhu, Takari and Mhaisal irrigation scheme for fetching water from the Krishna river during June to September of every year. The irrigation projects are expected to benefit the perennially drought-prone areas of the state.

The plea sought removal of encroachments and illegal constructions in flood plain of Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts of Maharashtra. It also seeks a direction to the Central Water Commission to lay down mandatory guidelines for storage and discharge of water from all dams on the Krishna river and its tributaries in Maharashtra and Karnataka, during the rainy season.

The plea which submitted that almost 50 per cent houses in rural areas had completely collapsed, claimed that till date no help was extended from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) towards rehabilitation of the flood-affected people. "There is no adequate number of temporary shelters, health and sanitation facilities and emergency support as stipulated in plans at villages. Neither compensation for crops nor for loss of animals is provided. Various schools in flood affected areas are collapsed... Drinking water facilities are yet not normalized in flood affected areas," the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)