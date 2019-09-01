UPDATE 2-Around 20 people shot in Texas, possibly by two shooters -media

Two shooters in separate vehicles shot around 20 people in the cities of Midland and Odessa in West Texas on Saturday, a local television station and police reported.

"A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people," Odessa Police said on Facebook. "At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. Mail carrier truck," the police department added.

One suspect was believed to have been taken into custody at the Cinergy multiplex cinema complex in Odessa, CBS affiliate CBS 7 reported. One suspect was driving a U.S. Post Office van, and the other was believed to be in a gold and white Toyota truck, Midland police said.

