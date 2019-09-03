Irish PM sends no-change-on-Brexit-deal message back with U.S. vice president

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said his government must stand behind the divorce agreement the European Union has struck with Britain for the sake of peace, a message he asked Vice President Mike Pence to take back to the United States.

"I know that you understand the impact a hard border will have on us on this island... the risk that the Good Friday Agreement and peace will be undermined. That is why we must stand our ground on the (Brexit) Withdrawal Agreement," Varadkar told a joint news conference with Pence.

"Mr. Vice President, all I ask is that you bring that message back to Washington with you. This isn't a problem of our making, it is one that we want to solve through an orderly Brexit and an agreement that there will be no hard border on this island."

