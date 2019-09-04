International Development News
Germany: Lack of British proposal to solve Irish border issue increases risk of no-deal Brexit

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 04-09-2019 15:40 IST
Germany sees an increased risk of a no-deal Brexit next month because Britain so far has failed to come up with a proposal for an alternative arrangement to solve the Irish border question, a government document showed on Wednesday.

"So far, the British government has not made any concrete proposals," said the German government document which was dated Aug. 30.

"The likelihood of an disorderly exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union on 31 October 2019 has thus increased."

