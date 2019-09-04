International Development News
Development News Edition
Britain's Johnson remains EU's negotiating partner on Brexit -Commission

Reuters London
Updated: 04-09-2019 16:09 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The European Commission still considers Prime Minister Boris Johnson as its most senior negotiating partner in discussions to avoid a no-deal Brexit, the EU's executive said on Wednesday following the British leader's defeat in parliament.

"There is a UK government in place so our interlocutor at the highest political level for (Commission) President Juncker remains Prime Minister Johnson," a Commission spokeswoman told a regular briefing.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
