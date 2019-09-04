International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 04-09-2019 22:22 IST
CORRECTED-U.S. will not provide waivers for Iran credit line plan -official

A senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday the United States would not provide any sanctions waivers to accommodate a French proposal to extend a $15 billion credit line to Iran.

"We did sanctions today. There will be more sanctions coming. We can't make it any more clear that we are committed to this campaign of maximum pressure and we are not looking to grant any exceptions or waivers," Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, told reporters.

