INX-Media: Court sends Chidambaram to Tihar jail

A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent Chidambaram to 14-day judicial custody till September 19.

The court allowed him to carry his medicines to jail. Considering that he has Z-security, the court directed Chidambaram be kept in separate cell in the jail.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in jail. With regard to Chidambaram's plea seeking to surrender in the money laundering case, the court issued notice to ED.

Chidambaram, 73, was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday after the expiry of his 2-day CBI custody in the case. Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on August 21 night, ends today.

