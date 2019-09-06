International Development News
Finnish PM says no-deal Brexit "pretty obvious now"

Reuters Helsinki
Updated: 06-09-2019 13:52 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Prime Minister of Finland, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, said on Friday it was obvious that Britain was set to leave the bloc without a negotiated divorce treaty.

"The situation in Britain is quite a mess now, we don't know what is happening there. It seems pretty obvious now that we are not getting Brexit with the agreement," Prime Minister Antti Rinne told a news conference in Helsinki.

COUNTRY : Finland
