DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 6

----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 ** EDINBURGH - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Scotland on Friday.

** VLADIVOSTOK, Russia – Singapore Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam will visit Vladivostok, Russia (Final Day). ** Osaka, Japan – Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad arrives in Osaka (to Sep 07). ** JAKARTA – Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visits Indonesia (Final Day)

VENICE, Italy – 2019 Venice International Film Festival (to Sept. 7). BANGKOK - 51st ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM) & Related Meetings (to Sept. 11). BANGKOK - 33rd AEM-AFTA Council Meeting (to Sept. 11). BANGKOK - AEM – 22nd AIA Council Meeting (to Sept. 11). BANGKOK - 11th CLMV Economic Ministers Meeting (to Sept. 11). BANGKOK - 11th Mekong-Japan Economic Ministers Meeting (to Sept. 11). LONDON - World Nuclear Association (WNA) Annual Symposium (Final Day). VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - Russia hosts Eastern Economic Forum which is traditionally attended by Asian leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Final Day). MAPUTO/ ANTANANARIVO/ PORT LOUIS - Pope Francis visits Mozambique, Madagscar, and Mauritius (to Sept. 10).

TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2019 (to Sept. 15). JAKARTA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to meet his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta.

BEIJING - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak meets Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - 0700 GMT. BEIJING - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - 0130 GMT BEIJING - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak visit Beiging for intergov committee. INDIA/BANGLADESH – 8th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. DUBLIN - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits Ireland for talks (to Sept. 7)

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Moldovan President Igor Dodon in Russia. ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia hosts a peace, forgiveness, unity and peace festival. Event to be attended by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and Rwandan President Paul Kagame (to Sept. 8). ANTANANARIVO - Pope Francis meets Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 MANILA - Singaporean President Halimah Yacob will undertake a state visit to the Philippines (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

** DUBLIN - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Dublin for talks with Irish PM Leo Varadkar on Brexit amid demands from Johnson that the EU renegotiate the withdrawal agreement to remove the Irish border backstop. ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas receives his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić Radman for talks in Berlin where they speak to reporters after discussing current issues during a working breakfast - 0725 GMT. ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and their French counterparts Jean-Yves Le Drian and Florence Parly take part in a meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in Moscow - 1030 GMT.

BEIJING – Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah will pay a visit to China (to Sept 14). BELFAST, United Kingdom - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gives 'Brexit and the Future of Europe' at Queen's University Belfast - 1800 GMT CAIRO - Egypt Euromoney conference, scheduled speakers include Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait and newly appointed IMF Egypt representative Subir Lall. FUNAFUTI - Tuvaluan House of Assembly election.

MAURITIUS - Pope Francis pays a courtesy meeting to Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth at the country's presidential palace. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

BEIJING – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to China (to Sept 12). ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades in Athens.

GENEVA, Switzerland - Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses the U.N. Human Rights Coucil in Geneva - 1000 GMT. BEIJING – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to China (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 GENEVA, Switzerland - Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks at lunch event in Geneva. - 1000 GMT UNITED STATES – 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 ** BRUSSELS - The chief negotiator for the European Union over Brexit, Michel Barnier, meets the president of the European Parliament and leading lawmakers to discuss the state of play in the Brexit process. WASHINGTON D.C., - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, at the White House.

MOSCOW - Russia holds its annual Moscow Financial Forum attended by finance minister Anton Siluanov and a number of other economic and fiscal officials (to Sept. 13). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 HELSINKI - EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 14). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

TUNIS - Tunisia Presidential Election. GLOBAL - International day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 198th anniversary of Independence.

EL SALVADOR - 198th anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA - 198th anniversary of Independence.

HONDURAS - 198th anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA - 198th anniversary of Independence.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 LONDON - Britain's anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party host their annual conference in the seaside town of Bournemouth. ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosts a summit with the leaders of Russia and Iran. VIENNA - 63rd IAEA General Conference (to Sept. 20).

DUBLIN – Irish Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe to address an event on "Brexit, the Irish Economy and the Future of European Fintech" at Dublin City University's (DCU) Brexit Institute. - 1100 GMT. BANGKOK - ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) (to Sept. 19). BRUSSELS - General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election.

NEW YORK, U.S. - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends U.N. General assembly in New York. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to hold a news conference ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. RIYADH - Euromoney GCC Financial Forum 2019, a finance conference with speakers including Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Governor Ahmed al-Kholifey, Saudi Arabian Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan, senior bankers, CEOs of major corporates and banks (to Sept. 19). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

** PARIS - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House for an official visit and state dinner. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 MUNICH – 186th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct. 6). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 NEW YORK - French President Emmanuel Macron to host One Planet Summit in New York ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. HELSINKI - Informal meeting of agriculture ministers (to Sept. 24).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 46th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. NEW YORK CITY, NY - World leaders arrive for UNGA General Debate. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, U.S. President Donald Trump, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to speak in the morning session - 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. KABUL - Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 VIENNA - Austrian National Council election. BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5 ABU DHABI - Election for Emirati Federal National Council. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6 LISBON - Election for Portuguese Assembly of the Republic. TUNIS - Election for Tunisian Constituent Assembly. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7 LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 8)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10 ** ASHGABAT,Turkmenistan – The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will meet in Ashgabat.

LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOMBER 11

STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, Slovakian central bank governor and member of the ECB governing council Peter Kazimir, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Vice-President of the European Commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue Valdis Dombrovskis, European Investment Bank Vice-President Vazil Hudak will speak at the annual Tatra Summit conference (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13 WARSAW - Election for Polish Sejm. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 14 LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

SANTIAGO – APEC finance ministers' meeting (to Oct. 15). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council (Art. 50) meeting

MAPUTO - Election for President. MAPUTO - Election for Mozambican Assembly. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 BRUSSELS - EU European Council meeting (to Oct. 18)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20 BERN - Referendum election. BERN - Election for Swiss National Council. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOMBER 21 OTTAWA - Election for Canadian House of Commons. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. SUCRE - Election for Bolivian Chamber of Deputies. SUCRE - Election for Bolivian Chamber of Senators. SUCRE - Election for President. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Senate. PORT-AU-PRINCE - Election for Haitian Chamber of Deputies.

