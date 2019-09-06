Unnao rape: Special judge to hold court for recording statement of survivor in AIIMS, says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Friday approved recording of statement of the Unnao rape survivor at the trauma centre of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) by special judge Dharmesh Sharma, who is conducting trial of the case. A notification to this effect was issued by the Delhi High Court late in the evening.

It said that Chief Justice D N Patel and judges of the high court ordered that "Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma shall hold court for recording the testimony of the victim in the premises/building of trauma centre of AIIMS in addition to the Tiz Hazari District Court Complex during trial of the cases". The rape survivor is admitted in AIIMS after she sustained injuries during a road accident in which MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was expelled from BJP is an accused.

She was air-lifted from Lucknow hospital to Delhi on the orders of the Supreme Court.

