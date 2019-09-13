Ukraine presidential official Danylyuk worried about raid on PrivatBank

The Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Oleksandr Danylyuk on Friday told reporters he was worried about a raid by police on the offices of state-run PrivatBank and the investigation into officials at the bank.

Danylyuk is the first senior member of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's staff to comment on the raid that took place on Wednesday. PrivatBank's fortunes are closely watched by investors as a bellwether for the business climate under Zelenskiy, who has business ties to the bank's former owner, Ihor Kolomoisky.

"I'm rather worried about what's happening," Danylyuk told reporters on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) summit but declined further comment.

Also Read: Rajiv Gauba assumes charge as Cabinet Secretary after retirement of P.K. Sinha

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)