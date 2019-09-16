Submit report on action against illegal encroachments at Samalkha Extension: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi chief secretary to look into illegal encroachments and unregulated markets at Samalkha Extension near Kapashera here. A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the chief secretary to monitor the action taken by the relevant authority and furnish a composite report in the matter within a month.

The tribunal passed the order after perusing a report filed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) stating that it is not authorised to undertake work in an unauthorised colony and action has to be taken by the Department of Floods Control of the Delhi government. "Since illegalities are admitted but responsibility is disowned on the ground that another department is responsible, this aspect needs to be looked into by the Chief Secretary, Delhi," the bench said.

The SDMC told the bench that an inspection of the area was carried out and it was found that these markets are located at private land and as such no action can be carried out by it. The tribunal noted that the status report filed by the DPCC states that certain steps have been taken but it is not clear whether on the ground any effective action has been taken in the matter.

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by city resident Narendra Vats contending that illegal encroachments and unregulated markets have come up at Samalkha Extension, East Telephone Exchange Road near Sonia Gandhi Camp, Samalkha village and National Highway 48. He alleged that various complaints were made to authorities concerned but no effective action has been taken till date.

The plea also alleged that the municipal solid waste and other garbage generated by the hotels near the airport was disposed of unscientifically.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)