U.N. aid chief says Saudi Arabia to pay $500 mln for Yemen aid next week

Reuters New York
Updated: 16-09-2019 20:15 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock said Saudi Arabia will pay $500 million to the world body next week to help fund its humanitarian response in Yemen, where a four-year-long war has killed thousands of people and left millions on the brink of famine.

Lowcock said Saudi Arabia - which leads a military coalition fighting in Yemen - planned to pay on Sept. 25 and that the United Arab Emirates had also recently made a payment of $200 million.

COUNTRY : United States
